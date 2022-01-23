CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $453,000 in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,010 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,873 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,924 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP opened at $73.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average is $80.28.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.01.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

