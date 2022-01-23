CastleArk Alternatives LLC Purchases New Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH opened at $115.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.49. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $115.09 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

