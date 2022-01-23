CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 490,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,569,448 shares.The stock last traded at $6.05 and had previously closed at $6.29.
CX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.87.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 35.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CEMEX (NYSE:CX)
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
