CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 490,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,569,448 shares.The stock last traded at $6.05 and had previously closed at $6.29.

CX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.24.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 35.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

