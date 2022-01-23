Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 464,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,926,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.
CDEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 6.03.
In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,884 shares of company stock worth $463,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
