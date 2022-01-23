Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 464,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,926,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

CDEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 6.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,884 shares of company stock worth $463,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.