Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.78.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -4.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -12.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $3,734,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $6,598,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $385,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $543,000. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

