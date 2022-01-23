Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Centerra Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cormark raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.73.

CG opened at C$10.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.54. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$14.73. The firm has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.27%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

