Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Lowered to $110.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -136.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,812 shares of company stock worth $58,294,328 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

