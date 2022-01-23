Charles Liang Sells 29,000 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $41.01 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

