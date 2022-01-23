ChatCoin Price Down 9.1% This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $953,070.06 and $86,378.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,323.73 or 0.99844060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00092628 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00022319 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00030950 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

