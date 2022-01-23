Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 40.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,045 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $470.55 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

