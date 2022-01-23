Chemed Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.46 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chemed in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemed’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:CHE opened at $470.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $500.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.53. Chemed has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

