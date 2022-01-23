Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $496.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Chemed has outperformed its industry. The company reported robust revenue growth across Roto-Rooter in the third quarter 2021. The decline in operating expenses and expansion of both margins during the quarter appear promising. The full-year strong projection for Roto Rooter as well as the revised 2021 EPS estimate exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate instills optimism. Chemed ended third quarter of 2021 with no long-term debt. Moreover, Chemed ended the third quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. Yet, a decline in VITAS revenues during the reported quarter was discouraging. The company had to cut VITAS revenue growth expectations for the full year, indicating the persistence of this challenging situation. The deterioration in short-term cash levels is worrisome.”

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $470.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $500.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.53. Chemed has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,045. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,092,000 after acquiring an additional 24,978 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

