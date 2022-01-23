Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $283.20

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 283.20 ($3.86) and traded as high as GBX 284.50 ($3.88). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 278.50 ($3.80), with a volume of 213,074 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £418.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 47.80, a current ratio of 49.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 281.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 283.20.

About Chesnara (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

