CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $160.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.88 and a twelve month high of $181.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.63.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

