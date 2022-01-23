CI Investments Inc. Has $730,000 Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in Moody’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $341.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $383.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.84. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.27.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

