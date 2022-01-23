CI Investments Inc. Has $862,000 Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 297.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,703 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,576,000 after buying an additional 201,622 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,556,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,892,000 after acquiring an additional 550,838 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,533,000 after acquiring an additional 83,597 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $44.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

