CI Investments Inc. Increases Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $1,038,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Community Health Systems by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,489,000 after acquiring an additional 102,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 361,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYH. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $13.06 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

