CI Investments Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.33.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $299.38 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.77 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.55.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

