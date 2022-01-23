CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,253 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ADT were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

ADT stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.12. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. ADT’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.17%.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.