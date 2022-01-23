CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 138 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,931,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3,346.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average of $80.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,112 shares of company stock worth $6,798,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

