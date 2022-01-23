CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $258,000 in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,433 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $197.59 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.10 and a 200-day moving average of $209.80.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.