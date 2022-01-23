CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Community Bank System by 17.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 765,439 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Community Bank System by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Community Bank System by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBU opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.24 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

