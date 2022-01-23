Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 192,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 43,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,621,215 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17. The company has a market cap of $239.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.