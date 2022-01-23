Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Lowered to $69.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSCO. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.94.

CSCO stock opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

