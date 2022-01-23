Citigroup Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $300.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $415.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $376.45.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $191.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.36. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $186.86 and a 52 week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 11,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total value of $3,626,667.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total transaction of $258,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,749 shares of company stock valued at $146,107,285 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,269,000. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

