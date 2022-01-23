Citigroup Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $300.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $415.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $376.45.
Coinbase Global stock opened at $191.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.36. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $186.86 and a 52 week high of $429.54.
In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 11,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total value of $3,626,667.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total transaction of $258,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,749 shares of company stock valued at $146,107,285 in the last ninety days.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,269,000. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
