Citigroup Inc. Has $11.78 Million Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,634 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTA opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

