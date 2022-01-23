Citigroup Inc. Sells 12,951 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,951 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.23% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

