Citigroup Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $57.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DVN. Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.43.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. Devon Energy has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. State Street Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 460,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Devon Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

