Citigroup Trims Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Target Price to $300.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $415.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $376.45.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $191.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.36. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $186.86 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total value of $37,590,600.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.47, for a total value of $13,498,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,749 shares of company stock valued at $146,107,285 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $47,040,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

