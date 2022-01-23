Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) shot up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $16.95. 109,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,664,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $5,655,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $238,313,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $50,172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at $55,288,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $171,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

