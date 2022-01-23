Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to announce $13.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131,500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $17.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $27.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.67 million, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLSD. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. 421,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,637. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $112.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 378,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 58,818 shares during the last quarter. 33.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

