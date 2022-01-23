Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.57.

Several analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $69,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 18,459 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 95.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 54.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 121.98 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 664.00%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

