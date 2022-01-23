Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,308 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after acquiring an additional 107,296 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,916,000 after buying an additional 343,047 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $917,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,303,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,430,000 after buying an additional 686,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

