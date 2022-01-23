Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 371 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,031 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,586 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.44.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

