Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 181 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after buying an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,537,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after buying an additional 264,296 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $56.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.42. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

