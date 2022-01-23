Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Glaukos worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 437.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $4,759,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $2,982,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

