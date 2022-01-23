Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 758 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,267,000 after purchasing an additional 121,495 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of WRE opened at $24.80 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

