Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.