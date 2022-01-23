Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

MGDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 107,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

