Comparing Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group 30.94% 12.60% 1.35% Harleysville Financial N/A N/A N/A

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Harleysville Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group $18.26 billion 4.65 $7.52 billion $13.09 15.35 Harleysville Financial $29.85 million 3.11 $7.28 million $1.93 12.96

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Harleysville Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harleysville Financial pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The PNC Financial Services Group and Harleysville Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group 1 9 10 0 2.45 Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus price target of $220.59, indicating a potential upside of 9.77%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Harleysville Financial on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers. The Corporate & Institutional segment covers the lending, treasury management, and capital markets-related products and services to mid-sized and large corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. The Asset Management Group segment includes personal wealth management for high net worth and ultra high net worth clients and institutional asset management. The BlackRock segment operates as a publicly-traded investment management firm providing a range of investment, risk management and technology services to institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

