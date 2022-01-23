Comparing TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE)

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PPJ Healthcare Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of TechTarget shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TechTarget and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $148.38 million 15.46 $17.07 million $0.67 118.78 PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TechTarget has higher revenue and earnings than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

TechTarget has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 8.70% 20.50% 8.43% PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TechTarget and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 0 2 6 0 2.75 PPJ Healthcare Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

TechTarget presently has a consensus target price of $98.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.77%. Given TechTarget’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TechTarget is more favorable than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Summary

TechTarget beats PPJ Healthcare Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Company Profile

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. provides automated healthcare reimbursement software and medical practice information management consultations. It offers medical billing, practice management consulting and testing services. The firm’s projects include Automated Biller, Professional Billing Service, Upland Chronic Pain Care, and Medical Marijuana Potency Testing. The company was founded on May 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

