Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 13,962.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $164.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.71. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.74 and a 1-year high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,503 shares of company stock worth $71,700,557 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

