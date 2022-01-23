Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,569 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 150.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 390.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MTN stock opened at $279.16 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.