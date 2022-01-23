Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.74 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,035 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of MetLife by 385.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 81.3% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Shares of MET opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.