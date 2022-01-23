Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 12,271 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $314.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.37 and its 200 day moving average is $320.85. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.76.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.