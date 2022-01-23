Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,049 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Amgen by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,898,000 after buying an additional 106,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

