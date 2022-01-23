ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Sells $21,437.50 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $21,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Devang Shah sold 11,002 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $33,006.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Devang Shah sold 94,940 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $464,256.60.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Devang Shah sold 4,134 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $22,488.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $2.47 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WISH. Citigroup cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

