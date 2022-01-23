ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WISH. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

WISH stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.70. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $113,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $132,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,023,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,937 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

