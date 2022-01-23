Cormark Raises AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$64.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$60.31.
TSE ACQ opened at C$37.72 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$25.36 and a one year high of C$59.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.14.
In other AutoCanada news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,640.32.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
