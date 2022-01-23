Cormark Raises AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$64.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$60.31.

TSE ACQ opened at C$37.72 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$25.36 and a one year high of C$59.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.14.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,640.32.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

