Cosmos Trading 25.6% Lower Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion and approximately $1.99 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $31.72 or 0.00091030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,900.59 or 1.00148123 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00022490 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00029529 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.93 or 0.00424497 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.